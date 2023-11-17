Jonas Brothers And Sting To Headline Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai

The musical extravaganza known as Lollapalooza is returning to India in 2024, and it's not just bringing the noise, it's bringing the legends. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course on January 27 and 28, this festival is like the Avengers of music – an assembly of top artists from multiple genres.

Headlining this auditory feast are none other than Sting – the man whose voice is smoother than a buttered slide – and the Jonas Brothers – the trio that probably soundtracked your teenage heartbreaks. It's like a musical time machine, offering something for both the '80s yoga moms and the TikTok generation. Lolla India has cleaned up its act after the botch-up that was the lineup in 2023.

International acts

Joining these icons are a plethora of stars like Halsey, whose voice can make you feel emotions you didn't even know you had, and OneRepublic, who've been slaying through their song Apologize since 2007. Let's not forget Keane, the alternative band that's probably the reason why half of us started wearing black eyeliner. Then there's Lauv, the singer-songwriter who's so good at talking about feelings, he should probably have a side gig as a therapist. And for those who like their music with a side of synchronized dance moves, K-pop favorites The Rose and Eric Nam are also joining the party.

Homegrown talents

But Lollapalooza isn't just about international stars. It's also a platform for India's own musical army. Popular Chennai-based power trio Skrat, folk-based group The Raghu Dixit Project, indie-folk band When Chai Met Toast, and rapper Prabh Deep are just a few of the homegrown talents set to grace the stage. It's like a buffet of music where you can sample everything from folk to hip-hop.

Skrat is about raw energy, catchy riffs, and a stage presence that's as electrifying as a live wire. Their music is a blend of garage rock and post-punk, perfect for those moments when you just want to let loose and headbang to the rhythm of rebellion. When Chai Met Toast is like a warm, comforting cup of chai on a rainy day.

Their music, an eclectic mix of indie-folk and pop, is infused with English and regional languages. Their songs are like a gentle tap on the shoulder, reminding you to smile, breathe, and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Meanwhile, Prabh Deep's music is a mirror reflecting the streets of New Delhi. The festival is also showcasing fresh artists like The Karan Kanchan Experience, Komorebi and Long Distances.

Lollapalooza, which started in Chicago, has become a global phenomenon. And now, India is not just on the map, it's hosting the party. After its successful debut in Mumbai in 2023, which saw over 60,000 attendees, the 2024 edition of Lolla India is set to be bigger with over 40 artists and bands performing on four different stages.



