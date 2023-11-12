Irish Singer Ronan Keating Is Set To Recreate Some ’90s Magic For Indian Fans

Irish singer Ronan Keating is set to bring a wave of nostalgia and melody to India with his upcoming tour, promising a blend of his solo hits and Boyzone classics. Keating, who has been a household name for over three decades, is excited to return to India, a country with a fan base that holds a special place in his heart. “I’m lucky to have a bunch of hot songs from over the past 30 years, from being a solo artiste plus my time in Boyzone. I can’t wait to get back to India to play all the hits that I know people will love,” he told FPJ before his highly anticipated three-city tour. The singer will be doing a concert at Dubling Square in Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai, on November 17 before heading to Bengaluru (November 18) and Shillong (November 19) for back-to-back shows.

The former Boyzone vocalist expressed a keen interest in exploring the current musical landscape, including Indipop and Bollywood music on his visit. “It’s been too long since I was last in India. It’s such a rich and vibrant culture so I’m looking forward to soaking that up and checking out what’s new and happening in music there,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey as an artiste, Keating draws a contrast between his solo career and his time with Boyzone. He values the autonomy of his solo ventures, where the freedom to make decisions is entirely his own. However, he acknowledges the collaborative spirit of Boyzone. “Obviously as a solo artiste you’re on your own and you’re free to make decisions for yourself. Being in a band is a little more restrictive as you have to consider everyone else’s views and opinions too. We were lucky with Boyzone though as we would usually all be on the same page with most things,” he said with a nostalgic glint.

Keating’s hit single When You Say Nothing At All holds a treasured spot in his career. He reveals, “It’s a very special song to me and my career. Richard Curtis was making the movie Notting Hill, and asked me to record the song for it. At the premiere, Julia Roberts (who stars in the film) told me that she cried at that part when she first saw the film.” Over the years, Keating’s music has matured, mirroring his personal growth. This evolution in perspective adds depth to his recent solo work, offering us fans a glimpse into his life’s journey. Ask him what has changed for him, and he says, “The themes of love, family and friendship have always been there in my music so I guess that hasn’t change too much but obviously as you grow older your perception of those themes changes a little. Becoming a husband and father shapes your life wonderfully.”

The resurgence of ’90s boy bands in 2023 is a phenomenon Keating attributes to the era’s quality music. “Pop music in the 90s was full of great songs so I think any generation can appreciate that. For the new generation, it’s also the music their parents grew up listening to so they will have heard it from their very first steps,” is his deduction. The ’90s pop scene crafted songs that have stood the test of time, now being celebrated by those who grew up listening to them. Keating

recognizes the influence of ’90s boy bands on modern artistes, seeing traces of the past in contemporary pop music. “Any generation of pop music is partly influenced by music that has come before. Whether that’s with new versions of old songs or just a subtle influence in the writing or recording,” he explains.

Reminiscing about Boyzone’s heyday, Keating shares memories of international success and the unique bond they formed during their whirlwind years. “It was a crazy time. We were lucky to have some big hits all over the world and we were happy to travel and see as many countries as we could. It’s a special bond to be in a band and those early years in the late ’90s were just amazing for five young Irish lads who’s grown up on the northside of Dublin. We were constantly on the road and were then desperate to get back to see our families if we had a day off,” says the devoted family man. Following Boyzone’s 25th-anniversary celebration and their final sign-off in 2019, Keating cherishes the closure they achieved on their own terms, preserving the friendship that bound them together. While there are no immediate plans for future collaborations, the bond they share as a band remains unbroken. “We were able to close the final chapter in our own way, remaining as friends till the end. That meant a lot to us all.”

For aspiring artistes today, Keating offers a piece of advice shaped by his own experiences: to occasionally pause and savour the journey. “Pause every now and again and take the time to enjoy the ride,” suggests the charming blue-eyed Irishman.

