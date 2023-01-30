Lollapalooza 2023: From Jackson Wang's namaste, Diplo's Aishwarya Rai T-shirt to Divine's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala; check out highlights

Twitter

One of the most eagerly anticipated music festivals, Lollapalooza India, came to a successful conclusion last night. Lollapalooza, the world's largest music festival was held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course from January 28th and 29th.

At least 40 artists performed at the festival across four stages in two days.

K-pop star Jackson Wang, American DJ Diplo, rock band 'The strokes, and Indian rapper 'Divine' enthralled the audience on the final day of the global musical festival 'Lollapalooza' here on Sunday.

'The strokes' performed their evergreen songs like 'Last nite' and 'Take it or leave it'.

K-pop star Jackson Wang greeted his Indian fans with ‘Namaste’. The GOT7 star performed some of his greatest hits like 'Go Ghost' and 'Come Alive'. He performed at Lollapalooza as a part of his Magic Man world tour.

Diplo was seen donning a black sweatshirt with former Miss World Aishwarya Rai’s name and pictures printed on the front. He played various hit tracks, including 'Lean On' and 'Where are you now'. He also performed the Punjabi song ‘Mundian tu bach ke’ during his 90-minute performance.

Indian rapper 'Divine' got everyone grooving to his songs including numbers like 'Mirchi', 'Kaam Pachees', and 'Baazigar'. The rapper also paid tribute to the late rapper Sidhu Moosewala by playing one of his songs.

The other highlights of the final day of the two-day event included performances by the US-based band 'Cigarettes After Sex, and Indian singer and songwriter Prateek Kuhad among others.