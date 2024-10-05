Lokesh Kanagaraj Reacts To Rumours About Rajinikanth's Deteriorating Health Because Of Coolie Shoot: 'Sad To See False News Spread'

Superstar Rajinikanth will next be seen in his highly-anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra in pivotal roles.

The Darbar actor was recently hospitalised and underwent surgery for his swollen blood vessel in Chennai.

Director Lokesh has now cleared the rumours that suggested the superstar was ill because of discomfort while shooting for Coolie and had to be hospitalised. He denied that it was not because of the shooting and informed the media, “Rajini sir is recovering well; I spoke to him over the phone. I want to clarify something. He informed the team around 40 days ago that he would undergo treatment. So, it’s sad to see false news spread on social media."

He added, "Ultimately, Rajini sir’s health is more important than shooting for Coolie. If he had any discomfort on sets, we would’ve cancelled shooting, and the entire unit would’ve been by his side at the hospital. It was disheartening to see such falsehood being peddled by YouTubers.”

Lokesh was busy shooting for the film in Vizag with the rest of the cast in his absence. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday (September 30).

A statement was released during his ongoing treatment by the hospital, which read, "Mr. Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical transcathether method. Senior interventional cardiologist, Dr. Sai Satish, placed a stent in the aorta, completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular repair).”

He recovered and was discharged on Thursday (October 3). During his surgery, his younger daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth, visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to seek prayers for her father while he was hospitalised. Aishwarya Rajinikanth, his elder daughter attended a Navratri puja hosted by actor Pritha Vijayakumar after his discharge.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be next in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film will be released in theatres on October 10. Lokesh even stated that the actor will be resuming the shoot for Coolie on October 15 after his complete recovery.