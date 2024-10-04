 'Truly Touched': Rajinikanth Pens Emotional Note After Getting Discharged, Thanks Amitabh Bachchan & PM Modi For Checking On Him
'Truly Touched': Rajinikanth Pens Emotional Note After Getting Discharged, Thanks Amitabh Bachchan & PM Modi For Checking On Him

Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart, which was treated by a non-surgical method

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who got discharged from the hospital on Thursday (October 3), penned an emotional message for his fans and followers. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and others who checked on him when he was hospitalised. For those unversed, the superstar was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai after complaining of ill health.

In his official note, Rajinikanth mentioned, "The post penned in Tamil translated to, “My heartfelt thanks to my politician friends, colleagues in cinema, my friends, well-wishers, and media friends for hoping a speedy recovery for me after recently being hospitalised."

He added, "Moreover, a special thanks to the people who made me, my fans who have prayed for my well-being with their limitless love."

In a separate post, he thanked his Vettaiyan co-star Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, "Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me …truly touched."

Thanking PM Modi on X, he wrote, "My dear honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji … my heartfelt thanks to you for your care and concern regarding my health and checking on me personally."

The 73-year-old actor was discharged from the hospital around 11 pm on October 3, Chennai Police said.

According to an official bulletin released by Apollo Hospitals on October 1, Rajinikanth had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method. A stent was placed in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling. The procedure went as planned.

On Thursday, Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth visited Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for the speedy recovery of her father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth will be next seen in Vettaiyan, which stars Amitabh Bachchan opposite him. The prevue of the film was unveiled at a grand event in Chennai on September 20. The film will see Rajinikanth and Big B reunite on the silver screens after three decades as they last worked together in the 1991 film Hum.

Rajinikanth also has Coolie, a film with Nagarjuna in the pipeline.

