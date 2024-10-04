Govinda Gets Discharged, Exits Mumbai Hospital On Wheelchair After Shooting Himself With His Gun (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Govinda was discharged on Friday, days after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai for accidentally shooting himself with his own gun. The actor was seen exiting the Criti Care Hospital in Juhu on a wheelchair with his leg in a cast.

As he exited the hospital with his wife Sunita Ahuja, he was seen thanking the media and paparazzi who had gathered outside. "I love you. Thank you everyone," he told the media.

He also wished the media and his fans a happy Navratri and said, "Jai Mata Di!" Govinda thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his concern, along with the Mumbai Police and doctors for their quick action. "I especially thank my fans for praying so much for me. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for their love," he said, with folded hands.

Govinda was rushed to the hospital on October 1 after he accidentally shot himself in the knee at his Mumbai residence. The incident occurred at 4:30 am when the actor was checking his licensed gun before leaving for Kolkata.

As per his statement, the gun slipped off his hands while he was keeping it back in the cupboard, and it fired a bullet, which hit right below the actor's knee. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, and a 9mm bullet was surgically removed from his knee. Due to heavy blood loss, the actor was admitted in the ICU for a day before being moved to the general ward.

Post the accident, Govinda shared an audio statement via his manager in which he thanked his fans for their concerns and blessings. "I want to thank my fans, my parents and guruji, and it is because of their blessings that I am safe," he said.

The revolver has now been seized by the police and the actor was also questioned by a team of the Mumbai Police.

A slew of celebs were spotted visiting Govinda at the hospital after the accident. Among the first ones to reach was Govinda's nephew Krushna Abhishek's wife, Kashmera Shah. Shilpa Shetty, David Dhawan, Raveena Tandon, Rajpal Yadav, Shatrughan Sinha, and other celebs visited the hospital to check up on the actor.