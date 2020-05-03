Lockdown ke side effects - Pondering on Television, OTT consumption of Gen Z and more

It is week 5 of the lockdown. Tauba yeh matwali chal, croons a captivated Manoj Kumar as he woos a curvaceous Mumtaz in a skin-tight 60s churidar-kurta in the 1968 romantic hit “Patthar Ke Sanam” My aunt is enjoying this entertainer on a lazy Sunday afternoon with her family on Doordarshan which has been kind enough to showcase this classic. Suddenly being a die-hard fan of Mumtaz she goes totally berserk with praise as the song goes on – “Beta could you please increase the volume, I simply love this number, they don’t make them like Mumtaz anymore- she looks absolutely gorgeous and that figure – OMG that is to simply die for” Just then her youngest son, all of just 24 years and a Gen Z who is witnessing all this tamasha on TV is a little amused and snaps at her in utter bewilderment. “Mom you’ve got to be kidding me, she is so freaking fat” Little did he know that Mumtaz, the toast of the 60s and 70s with her supple youth and luscious sensuality was exactly what film distributors needed. In fact it was this that gave her a direct hotline to the audience’s heartline in those times.

The lockdown has undoubtedly led to a rise in both TV and OTT consumption and while there is plenty of variety to watch on the assorted set of video streaming platforms especially with fresh content to boot, being confined to one’s home 24x7 can lead to a fair degree of boredom. Especially when stepping out isn’t an option for an entire generation of those who Netflix daily and for whom TV has just ceased to exist. Why -because it just doesn’t challenge them with something subtle, daring or just different. Caught between their physical and meta-physical urges, and simply wanting to avoid TV at all costs, when these two varied worlds collide someone is bound to get scalded. After all both millennial and Gen Z are emotional beings who want to let their every radioactive emotion reach out. Where do they funnel that dark feral intensity whilst sitting at home in front of the TV watching vintage fare on Doordarshan that they don’t identify with?