Lisa Kudrow Pens Emotional Tribute To Matthew Perry: 'Thank You For Showing Up At Work When You Weren’t Well' (PHOTO) | Photo Via Instagram

Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) from the popular show 'Friends' remembered her late co-star Matthew Perry aka 'Chandler' days after his demise. Taking to Instagram, Kudrow shared a throwback picture and wrote, "Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts. Then... You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that."

"Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY."

She also thanked him for a host of other things, including "for making me laugh so hard." Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise. And a lot of "talking."

Thank you for showing up at work when you weren't well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have. Thank you for trusting me.Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew," she added.

Kudrow portrayed the role of Pheobe Buffay, a friend of Chandler in the show 'Friends'.

Earlier on Wednesday, 'Friends' actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer also paid tributes to Perry. Perry was Friends' droll wingman-turned-leading man 'Chandler Bing' for 10 years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Perry passed away on October 28 at his residence in the Los Angeles area. He was 54.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)