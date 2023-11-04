Friends Cast Attend Matthew Perry's Private Funeral - Watch Video 

Friends actor Matthew Perry was laid to rest on Friday at a private funeral, which took place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. As per reports, it is close to the sets where the popular American sitcom was filmed. A video of the cast members attending the funeral has hit the viral note. It shows actors Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and David Schwimmer dressed in black to bid farewell to their friend.

Friends co-stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral. pic.twitter.com/Upsrn32k2N — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 4, 2023

Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom.

Earlier this week, the cast members mourned the death of Perry by speaking out in a joint statement which read, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.

Matthew Perry was found dead on October 28 at his Los Angeles home in a jacuzzi (hot tub). No foul play was suspected in connection with the death. He breathed his last at the age of 54. The Los Angeles Fire Department in its statement explained that Perry’s assistant was the one who found him unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub and brought his head above the water to the edge. He called the firefighters who removed him from the water upon their arrival. However, upon rapid assessment, it was revealed that Perry had died before the first responders arrived.

