 Matthew Perry Foundation Established To Help People Struggling With Addiction
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMatthew Perry Foundation Established To Help People Struggling With Addiction

Matthew Perry Foundation Established To Help People Struggling With Addiction

The Matthew Perry Foundation is a donor-advised fund sponsored and maintained by National Philanthropic Trust

Marcellus BaptistaUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
article-image

The Matthew Perry Foundation has been established in the "Friends" star name to help individuals dealing with addiction. The actor died at the age of 54 on October 28 at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times at the time. The LA coroner's office has not established the cause of death yet.

"In the spirit of Matthew Perry's enduring commitment to helping others struggling with the disease of addiction, we embark on a journey to honor his legacy by establishing the Matthew Perry Foundation, guided by his own words and experiences, and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible," the foundation said in a statement to news portal The Hollywood Reporter.

Perry, best known for starring as Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom "Friends," was open about his struggles with drug and alcohol abuse.

He became addicted to Vicodin and went to rehab in 2001. He later turned his former Malibu residence into a sober living facility called the Perry House, which operated until 2015.

The Matthew Perry Foundation is a donor-advised fund sponsored and maintained by National Philanthropic Trust.

Read Also
Matthew Perry Death: Australian Bar SLAMMED For Introducing 'Chandler Bing' Cocktail As Tribute To...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: 'Allegations FAKE, Will Cooperate Fully With UP Police', Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav...

VIDEO: 'Allegations FAKE, Will Cooperate Fully With UP Police', Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav...

Inside Photos Of Rave Party Busted In Noida, Elvish Yadav Booked For 'Supplying' Snake Poison

Inside Photos Of Rave Party Busted In Noida, Elvish Yadav Booked For 'Supplying' Snake Poison

WATCH: Elvish Yadav To Appear On Bigg Boss 17 Amid Noida Snake Venom Rave Party Row

WATCH: Elvish Yadav To Appear On Bigg Boss 17 Amid Noida Snake Venom Rave Party Row

Preity Zinta To Receive Honorary Doctorate By UK's Birmingham City University

Preity Zinta To Receive Honorary Doctorate By UK's Birmingham City University

Matthew Perry Foundation Established To Help People Struggling With Addiction

Matthew Perry Foundation Established To Help People Struggling With Addiction