Matthew Perry Death: Australian Bar SLAMMED For Introducing 'Chandler Bing' Cocktail As Tribute To Actor, Issues Apology

A popular bar in Australia issued an apology after severe backlash against a cocktail tribute to late Friends star Matthew Perry. The actor was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28. To houour the actor, a pub in Adelaide reportedly introduced a Rs 1,400 cocktail named 'Chandler Bing'. For those unversed, Matthew Perry essayed the role of Chandler in Friends.

The cocktail was introduced as the 'Cocktail of the Month.' It had Southern Comfort, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, fresh lime and sugar. However, netizens slammed the bar and labelled the act as 'insensitive' with regards to Matthew Perry's struggle with alcohol and drug addiction.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, the pub reportedly wrote, "A tribute to our sarcastic king. We present to you, The Chandler Bing." However, they received backlash for the same and decided to take the drink off their menu.

In fact, the spokesperson of the bar also issued and apology stating it as an 'error of judgment'.

"The cocktail was intended as a tribute to a beloved actor and icon; however, we recognise that this was an error in judgment and have removed the cocktail. We are deeply regretful of any hurt that this has caused," their statement read.

Matthew Perry's struggle with addiction

For those unversed, the actor's longstanding struggle with addiction and drug abuse had left him with multiple surgical scars, hundreds of visits to doctors and rehabs, and a long, long bill of medical and healthcare expenses.

During the launch of his memoir 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir' in 2022, Matthew Perry had stated that due to his infamous tryst with drugs and alcohol, no one would be surprised if he just dropped dead some day.

He had revealed that he laid his hand on his first drink when he was 14, and by the time he was 18, he was addicted to alcohol. After the second season of Friends, Perry met with a jet ski accident post which he was prescribed Vicodin, and that is when his alcohol addiction turned into addiction to pills.

"I say people will be shocked if I die, but in reality, no one would be surprised if I actually died," Perry had said, citing his toxic relationship with addiction.