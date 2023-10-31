Friends Actors Release Statement After Matthew Perry's Death: 'We Are All So Utterly Devastated' |

Actor Matthew Perry, who rose to fame as Chandler Bing on the American sitcom Friends, breathed his last at the age of 54. He was found dead at a Los Angeles home in a jacuzzi. No foul play was suspected in connection with the death. His co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer have finally released a joint statement in his honour.

The statement read, "We are collectively heartbroken by the tragic loss of Matthew," the five actors conveyed. "We were more than just colleagues; we were a close-knit family. There are no words sufficient to express our grief, but for the moment, we are taking the time to mourn and come to terms with this unimaginable loss. We will share more in due course, as we find the strength. Presently, our thoughts and affection go out to Matty’s family, his circle of friends, and all those who cherished him across the globe."

Besides the main cast, actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry’s character Chandler Bing's on-again, off-again girlfriend Janice wrote, “What a loss. The world will miss you, Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

Perry’s family members in a statement told People magazine, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

Apart from Friends, Perry has worked in films like Fools Rush In, and The Whole Nine Yards, as well as other television series like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, and The Odd Couple.

Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, got Perry a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom. In 2021 the actor appeared on HBO Max's Friends reunion special.