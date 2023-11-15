 ‘Chandler & Monica Were Supposed To Have A One-Night Fling In London’: Courteney Cox On Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry’s Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment‘Chandler & Monica Were Supposed To Have A One-Night Fling In London’: Courteney Cox On Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry’s Death

‘Chandler & Monica Were Supposed To Have A One-Night Fling In London’: Courteney Cox On Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry’s Death

Courteney Cox played Monica, wife of Chandler in the American sitcom 'Friends'

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
article-image
‘Chandler & Monica Were Supposed To Have A One-Night Fling In London’: Courteney Cox On Friends Co-Star Matthew Perry’s Death |

Actors Matt LeBlanc (Joey) and Courteney Cox (Monica) from the popular show 'Friends' paid tributes to their late co-star Matthew Perry aka 'Chandler' days after his demise. Taking to Instagram, 'Joey' shared a string of pictures with Perry from their time together on the show and penned down an emotional note.


He wrote, "Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you're finally free. Much love. And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."

Matt LeBlanc portrayed Joey, the best friend of Matthew Perry's character, Chandler, in the iconic 'Friends' show.

Read Also
Matthew Perry Death: Australian Bar SLAMMED For Introducing 'Chandler Bing' Cocktail As Tribute To...
article-image

Apart from him, Courteney Cox, who played Monica, wife of Chandler in 'Friends' also shared a heartfelt post.

She shared a clip from the show on Instagram which she captioned, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Read Also
Unseen Visuals Of Matthew Perry's Private Funeral Attended By Friends Cast Surface On Social Media 
article-image

'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer also attended Perry's funeral.

Perry was Friends' droll wingman-turned-leading man 'Chandler Bing' for 10 years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

Perry passed away on October 28 at his residence in the Los Angeles area. He was 54.

Read Also
Jennifer Aniston Is 'Struggling' After Matthew Perry's Death: 'Been A Completely Devastating Blow'
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Chandler & Monica Were Supposed To Have A One-Night Fling In London’: Courteney Cox On Friends...

‘Chandler & Monica Were Supposed To Have A One-Night Fling In London’: Courteney Cox On Friends...

RIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder 

RIP Subrata Roy: Bollywood Celebs Mourn Death Of Sahara Group Founder 

CWC 2023: Rajinikanth Arrives In Mumbai To Watch Ind Vs Nz Semi-Final At Wankhede Stadium (WATCH)

CWC 2023: Rajinikanth Arrives In Mumbai To Watch Ind Vs Nz Semi-Final At Wankhede Stadium (WATCH)

Mahabharat Actor Feroz Khan To Share Screen With Ajay Devgn After 31 Years

Mahabharat Actor Feroz Khan To Share Screen With Ajay Devgn After 31 Years

Apurva Review: Tara Sutaria Manages To Impress A Bit In This Run-Of-The-Mill Survival Drama

Apurva Review: Tara Sutaria Manages To Impress A Bit In This Run-Of-The-Mill Survival Drama