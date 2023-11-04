Unseen Visuals Of Matthew Perry's Private Funeral Attended By Friends Cast Surface On Social Media |

Friends actor Matthew Perry was laid to rest in a private funeral on Friday in the presence of his family and friends. His co-stars from the popular American sitcom - Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow were also seen at the ceremony which was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. For those unversed, it is also the final resting place of renowned personalities such as Paul Walker, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds, and Nipsey Hussle.

Unseen visuals from the funeral show Perry’s stepfather Keith Morrison serving as a pallbearer (a person escorting or helping to carry a casket or coffin). As per reports, the funeral began around 3 p.m. before ending at 5 p.m.

Matthew Perry's private funeral was held on Friday at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in LA



Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison served as a pallbearer



Jennifer Aniston (at the back), Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer (center) and Lisa Kudrow (front) are seen on Friday pic.twitter.com/2zGys6GP2q — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) November 4, 2023

Friends co-stars attend Matthew Perry's funeral. pic.twitter.com/Upsrn32k2N — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 4, 2023

Matthew Perry was found dead on October 28 at his Los Angeles home in a jacuzzi (hot tub). No foul play was suspected in connection with the death. He breathed his last at the age of 54. The Los Angeles Fire Department in its statement explained that Perry’s assistant was the one who found him unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub and brought his head above the water to the edge. He called the firefighters who removed him from the water upon their arrival. However, upon rapid assessment, it was revealed that Perry had died before the first responders arrived.

Perry became a household name with his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. He received a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002 for his performance in the sitcom. In 2021 the actor appeared on HBO Max's Friends reunion special.

Apart from Friends, Perry has worked in films like Fools Rush In, and The Whole Nine Yards, as well as other television series like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, and The Odd Couple.