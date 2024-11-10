 Liam Payne Did NOT Die By Suicide, Autopsy Report Confirms 'Fall' As Reason Of Death
Liam Payne Did NOT Die By Suicide, Autopsy Report Confirms 'Fall' As Reason Of Death

The 31-year-old singer, known for his role in the globally successful boy band, died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Liam Payne |

In a significant update to the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, Argentine authorities have ruled out suicide as the cause of his passing, following an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his fall from a hotel balcony last month. The news was confirmed by Deadline.

The 31-year-old singer, known for his role in the globally successful boy band, died on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires.

Local prosecutors have since concluded that the injuries sustained by Payne were not a result of self-harm or any external intervention by others.

His death, according to the official autopsy reports obtained by Deadline, was caused by multiple injuries consistent with the fall.

While the cause of death has been confirmed as a fall, an additional layer of complexity has emerged. A toxicology report obtained by Deadline showed that Payne had multiple substances in his system at the time of his death.

article-image

Reportedly, prior to the incident, hotel staff had called the police to report an "aggressive" man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The investigation into Payne's death has led to charges against three individuals, though none of the suspects have been arrested. The charges include "abandonment of a person followed by death" and "supply and facilitating the use of narcotics," as per Deadline. The three individuals facing charges have been described as being close to the singer and involved in the events leading up to his death.

One of the suspects reportedly had a close working relationship with Payne, while another was an employee of the hotel where the incident took place.

The third suspect is accused of providing the substances found in Payne's system, according to Deadline.

A judge has placed restrictions on the suspects, including a prohibition on leaving Argentina. However, as of now, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more details about the events leading to Payne's tragic death.

Liam Payne, born on August 29, 1993, in Wolverhampton, England, rose to fame as a member of One Direction.

The band first found success on the British talent show 'The X Factor' in 2010, where Payne was grouped with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik.

Together, One Direction became one of the best-selling music acts in history, with five studio albums and seven Brit Awards to their name.

After the band went on hiatus in 2016, Payne pursued a solo career, releasing his debut album 'LP1' in 2019.

