Zayn Malik Postpones FIRST Solo Tour After 'Heartbreaking Loss' Of One Direction Bandmate Liam Payne

Zayn Malik recently announced that he will be postponing the US leg of his upcoming tour, Stairway To The Sky, after the heartbreaking loss of his former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne, who died on October 16, 2024, by falling off his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Sharing a statement, Malik wrote, "Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I’ve made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour. The dates are being rescheduled for January and I’ll post them as soon as it’s all set in the next few days. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

Zayn's Stairway To The Sky marked his first-ever solo tour, which was set to kick off from October 26, 2024 in San Francisco, followed by Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Washington DC, New York, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, London, Wolverhampton and Newcastle.

The Pillowtalk singer announced the dates of his US Tour on October 18, with the caption, "STAIRWAY TO THE SKY TOUR 2024. Appreciate your patience, love, and support. Can’t wait to enjoy great music together. This time I really mean soon see you in 35 days."

After the news of Liam's death broke, Zayn penned an emotional note on his social media. He wrote, "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there were so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17-year-old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved."

He added, "Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f***s about telling people when they were wrong. Even though we butted heads because of this a few times, I always secretly respected you for it. When it came to the music Liam, you were the most qualified in every sense. I knew nothing in < comparison, I was a novice child with no experience and you were already a professional. was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could always rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next."

"I lost a brother when you left us and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there are no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace you are. and you know how loved you are," Zayn Malik concluded.