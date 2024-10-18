 One Direction Members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan Express Grief Over Liam Payne's Demise: 'Completely Devastated'
Liam Payne reportedly fell from a hotel balcony, leaving his fans and former bandmates heartbroken and mourning the loss of their friend and brother.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:54 PM IST
article-image

In a devastating turn of events, Liam Payne, a former member of One Direction, passed away at the age of 31 after a tragic incident in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The singer reportedly fell from a hotel balcony, leaving his fans and former bandmates heartbroken and mourning the loss of their friend and brother.

In a unified statement, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan expressed their profound sorrow over Payne's untimely death. They shared, "We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam."

Each member of the group also took to social media to share individual tributes, reflecting on their deep connection with Payne.

Zayn Malik revealed that he had been speaking to his late friend, "hoping you can hear me." He reminisced about their bond, stating, "I lost a brother when you left us, and can't explain to you what I'd give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly."

Harry Styles fondly remembered Payne's vibrant spirit, saying, "His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honour to be alongside him as he did it. Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve... The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life."

Louis Tomlinson expressed his grief while sending a heartfelt message to Payne's son, Bear. He shared, "I'm so grateful that we got even closer since the band, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together... I wish I got a chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you."

The tragedy of Liam Payne's death has sent shockwaves through the music community. His passing occurred shortly after reports indicated that he had fallen three floors from a hotel. However, authorities later clarified that he had "jumped from the balcony of his room," as per a statement from Pablo Policicchio, communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, reported by E! News.

Liam Payne rose to fame as a member of One Direction, which formed on "The X Factor" in 2010. The band quickly became a global phenomenon, selling over 70 million records before their hiatus in 2016. Following this, Payne launched a successful solo career, releasing several singles and his debut album, "LP1."

