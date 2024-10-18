 'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral

'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral

Liam Payne died from multiple traumatic injuries, which resulted in excessive bleeding and ultimately led to his death.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via X/@NsbSo

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, passed away on October 16, 2024, by falling off his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to the autopsy report, Payne died from multiple traumatic injuries, which resulted in excessive bleeding and ultimately led to his death.

The authorities have cited substance abuse and claimed that his hotel room was found in disarray, with drugs and alcohol present at the scene. However, minutes before the official confirmation, a woman shared a tweet informing about Liam’s fall.

The woman, who goes by the name Sorry Charlie on X, tweeted, "Mutual friend is in Argentina at the same hotel as Liam Payne and she said he just jumped off his balcony????? There are ambulances everywhere and things are nuts. I sincerely hope he’s okay if this actually happened. Holy smokes dude!!!!"

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About Rs 26,000 Crore Project
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Axis Bank Stock Rallies Over 5% Following Positive Q2FY25 Performance
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives
Karwa Chauth 2024: Everything Your Sargi Thali Should Contain To Keep You Energised All Day; Know Healthy Sargi Alternatives
Read Also
White Powder, Smashed TV & Dove Soap: Inside Photos From Liam Payne's Argentina Hotel Room Go Viral...
article-image

Furthermore, she revealed that Liam was high. She added, "He was apparently high and acting highly abnormal in the lobby he did not seem like he was in a good place, from what she saw and heard. Fucking awful dude."

The X user also shared a screenshot of her conversation with a friend who was at the same hotel as Liam in Argentina. In it, her friend says, "He just killed himself. Omg dude."

Read Also
'I Can't Live With Myself': Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Reveals Singer Texted Her Days Before...
article-image

She even faced backlash, with some accusing her of insensitivity. However, in response, she said, "I didn’t think it would leave my circle. I tweeted, left for an hour or so, and came back to the news of him passing away and the tweet had blown up. Apologies to those who feel I was insensitive, it wasn’t my intention!"

Payne's family issued a statement that read, "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul, We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's...

'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's...

Malaika Arora Opens Up On Her Personal Life Post Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'Living Without Regrets'

Malaika Arora Opens Up On Her Personal Life Post Breakup With Arjun Kapoor: 'Living Without Regrets'

Salman Khan Opts To Shoot For Bigg Boss 18 Amid Lawrence Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Salman Khan Opts To Shoot For Bigg Boss 18 Amid Lawrence Bishnoi’s Death Threats

Radhika Merchant's Birthday Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Other Celebs Comes In Style

Radhika Merchant's Birthday Bash: Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Other Celebs Comes In Style

Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi...

Ananya Panday Teams Up With Akshay Kumar & R. Madhavan For C Sankaran Nair Biopic: 'Ek Ankahi...