'Acting Highly Abnormal, Jumped Off Balcony': Woman's SHOCKING Tweet Minutes Before Liam Payne's Death Confirmation Goes Viral

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, passed away on October 16, 2024, by falling off his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. According to the autopsy report, Payne died from multiple traumatic injuries, which resulted in excessive bleeding and ultimately led to his death.

The authorities have cited substance abuse and claimed that his hotel room was found in disarray, with drugs and alcohol present at the scene. However, minutes before the official confirmation, a woman shared a tweet informing about Liam’s fall.

The woman, who goes by the name Sorry Charlie on X, tweeted, "Mutual friend is in Argentina at the same hotel as Liam Payne and she said he just jumped off his balcony????? There are ambulances everywhere and things are nuts. I sincerely hope he’s okay if this actually happened. Holy smokes dude!!!!"

Check it out:

Furthermore, she revealed that Liam was high. She added, "He was apparently high and acting highly abnormal in the lobby he did not seem like he was in a good place, from what she saw and heard. Fucking awful dude."

The X user also shared a screenshot of her conversation with a friend who was at the same hotel as Liam in Argentina. In it, her friend says, "He just killed himself. Omg dude."

She even faced backlash, with some accusing her of insensitivity. However, in response, she said, "I didn’t think it would leave my circle. I tweeted, left for an hour or so, and came back to the news of him passing away and the tweet had blown up. Apologies to those who feel I was insensitive, it wasn’t my intention!"

Payne's family issued a statement that read, "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we'll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul, We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."