 'I Can't Live With Myself': Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Reveals Singer Texted Her Days Before His Death
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Can't Live With Myself': Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Reveals Singer Texted Her Days Before His Death

'I Can't Live With Myself': Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Reveals Singer Texted Her Days Before His Death

Henry regarded Payne's communications as a "manipulation tactic" designed to make her feel awful for him despite the fact that they were not together

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 04:48 PM IST
article-image

Liam Payne's ex-fiancee, Maya Henry, shared that the late singer predicted his death days before he passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday, reported Page Six.

The influencer, who dated the One Direction member from 2018 to 2022, opened up about his mental health and the alleged abuse he put her through on the recent episode of 'The Internet Is Dead' podcast.

"He would always message me ever since we broke up saying, 'Oh, I'm not well,'" she said. "He would always play with death and be like, 'Well, I'm going to die. I'm not doing well.'" Henry regarded Payne's communications as a "manipulation tactic" designed to make her feel awful for him despite the fact that they were not together.

"There was one time I tried to get him help and then he was not taking it," she said. "He would text my mom, 'I'm not doing well, have Maya contact me,' because I wouldn't respond." "It's just always the same cycle."

FPJ Shorts
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details

In February, the influencer announced her fictional book, 'Looking Forward' inspired by journal entries she wrote while dating Payne.

Read Also
'Gonna Live Fast, Die Young...': Liam Payne's Haunting Lyrics Go Viral After Singer Dies At 31
article-image

"I don't play with death," Henry shared. "If you say this, I'm going to try and help you no matter what you've done. I think he took advantage of my family's kindness." Henry claimed that one of Payne's friends also called her, warning her not to publish the book for the sake of Payne's mental health.

Henry stated she helped Payne go back into recovery but ultimately believed his behaviours were exploitative.

In the days leading up to his death, Henry alleged that the British singer's action had "gotten so much worse," though she wasn't able to legally specify the details, likely due to the cease-and-desist letter she sent her ex earlier this month.

"He would always just say, 'I'm so sorry for everything I've done. I can't live with myself,' but then is continuing to try and traumatize me," she added.

Read Also
White Powder, Smashed TV & Dove Soap: Inside Photos From Liam Payne's Argentina Hotel Room Go Viral...
article-image

"I know the lifestyle he lives, and there is a day when something bad is going to happen, so I would always be like, 'OK, he's saying these things, I have to help him because if I don't I won't be able to live with myself if something does happen to him,'" Henry added, reported Page Six.

Liam Payne, a former member of boyband One Direction, has died after falling from a hotel balcony. He was 31 years old. The singer's death occurred after he reportedly fell from a hotel balcony in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting...

'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting...

'I Can't Live With Myself': Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Reveals Singer Texted Her Days Before...

'I Can't Live With Myself': Liam Payne's Ex-Fiancee Maya Henry Reveals Singer Texted Her Days Before...

Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly SHADES His Sirf Tum Costar Eisha Singh On Actress Wanting To Be 'Bigg...

Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly SHADES His Sirf Tum Costar Eisha Singh On Actress Wanting To Be 'Bigg...

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals 'Seniors' In Bollywood Advised Him NOT To Do Devdas, Recalls Becoming...

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals 'Seniors' In Bollywood Advised Him NOT To Do Devdas, Recalls Becoming...

'I Have A Cracking Pair Of B**bs': Bridgerton Actress Nicola Coughlan Reacts To 'Insulting' Body...

'I Have A Cracking Pair Of B**bs': Bridgerton Actress Nicola Coughlan Reacts To 'Insulting' Body...