What Is Pink Cocaine That Was Found In Liam Payne's Autopsy Report? Know Its Effects On Body

One Direction band member and solo artist Liam Payne recently passed away after he fell from his hotel's balcony in Argentina. His death left the his fans in shock across the globe. Though there were many speculations made about his accidental death, it has now come forth that the late singer's toxicology report mentions him having pink cocaine in his system at the time of his death. Let's know more about 'pink cocaine' and its' effects on body.

What is Pink Cocaine?

Pink cocaine is a synthetic drug that has gained popularity in some nightlife scenes. Despite its name, pink cocaine is not actually related to cocaine. Instead, it belongs to the family of phenethylamines and is typically sold in a powder form that can sometimes have a pinkish hue, hence the nickname. It contains Ketamine, which is often taken for its hallucinogenic and stimulant effects, making it popular in parties and raves. “This concoction is usually very cheap, which attracts people to use it,” Dr. Linda Cottler, an epidemiologist who studies substance abuse at the University of Florida told the New York Times.

The drug was originally developed in the 1970s as a potential medication for mental health treatment, but its recreational use became widespread due to its euphoric and mind-altering properties. Users often experience heightened senses, including visual and auditory hallucinations, and feelings of increased energy and empathy.

Health Effects of Pink Cocaine

Pink cocaine can have a variety of health effects on the body, many of which are dangerous. Since it acts as both a hallucinogen and a stimulant, users may experience intense mood swings and psychological reactions that might be unpredictable. Here's what be experienced as short-term reactions.

Euphoria: A heightened sense of happiness and energy.

Hallucinations: Altered perception of reality, including visual and auditory hallucinations.

Increased Sensory Perception: A sharp focus on colors, sounds, and physical sensations.

Increased Heart Rate: Like other stimulants, it speeds up the heart rate, which can lead to heart problems.

While some people seek these effects for recreational purposes, they can quickly turn dangerous. Pink cocaine can cause severe anxiety, paranoia, and confusion, particularly in high doses. Users may also experience a loss of control over their bodies and actions, putting themselves and others at risk.

There are also physical risks, particularly related to the cardiovascular system. Repeated use of stimulants like 2C-B can damage the heart, leading to conditions like hypertension (high blood pressure) or even heart attacks in severe cases.

Despite its increasing use, pink cocaine carries serious health risks, including heart problems, mental health issues, and unpredictable psychological reactions. The reported presence of the drug in singer Liam Payne's body during an autopsy underscores the dangers of this substance, reminding us that even in high-profile circles, drug use can have tragic consequences. Awareness of its effects is of utmost importance to avoid these risks and promote safer choices.