Leo Early Reviews: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Opens With Mixed Responses From Audience

After months of anticipation and hype, Thalapathy Vijay returned to the silver screens on Thursday with his mass entertainer Leo, and it was no less than a celebration in itself for fans of the Tamil superstar. The film opened with mixed reviews as some called it the actor's career-best, while others termed it to be a massive disappointment.

The film was screened as early as 3 am in Mumbai on Thursday morning, and in Tamil Nadu, the first show of the film began at 9 am, following the government's order. The Tamil Nadu government has allowed the makers to organise shows from only 9 am to 1:30 am for the first six days, to maintain law and order in the city, especially during the peak hours.

As people watched Leo on the big screen, they took to their social media handles to share the first reviews of the film. Fans of Thalapathy Vijay called it a "must-watch" and one of the best films of his career.

Not a huge Vijay fan but Leo is one of the best film I’ve seen in recent years. Thrilling, intense and 3 hours of pure entertainment. A must watch movie ❤️ #LeoReview pic.twitter.com/bQBdOC952d — ` (@chixxsays) October 19, 2023

Watched Tamil movie first time in theatre and my anna @actorvijay didn't disappoint me . Lokesh kangraj delivered yet another masterpiece mass masala. Story vfx and the screen presence of Vijay was absolutely fire. Loved it. Worth the hype and money.



Rating: 4/5#LeoReview #Leo pic.twitter.com/A4cAGJuFSR — Vikram Rathore (@BazigarPathaan) October 19, 2023

If you're confused with Parthiban & Leo Das then as an actor, Vijay won there..🙏🏼😭❤️



Forever grateful to Loki for presenting him in a never seen avatar #LeoReview pic.twitter.com/qMatrMT6cW — Fayaz.Nazim🐿️ (@__faaaz__) October 19, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay Rock's as Leo Das !

He Shut the mouth of all his haters by his Performance.#LeoReview pic.twitter.com/dFE6H2a7xr — Varad (@Cric_varad) October 19, 2023

However, a section of the internet felt that the film was not up to the mark and slammed Vijay and the makers for the poor plot and screenplay.

Leo - Honest Review 👍



Pros :

- Theatre ambience 👌

- Safe Parking lot 💥

- Unlimited Popcorn 🍿

- Proper Sound system ♥️

- Perfect AC temperature 🥶

- Proper seating with correct level adjustments ✅



Cons :

-- #Leo movie 👎#LeoReview pic.twitter.com/qX4RYPsIa9 — bala (@bala53786147) October 19, 2023

As Leo released in theatres on Thursday, Thalapathy Vijay was welcomed by his fans with great pomp and show. In Mumbai, people were seen dancing outside theatres as early as 3 am and they even burst firecrackers in honour of the star.

Not just that, but they took to the streets, playing Vijay's songs and dancing to them.

In Tamil Nadu, heavy police bandobast has been deployed to maintain law and order throughout the state. Fans have been asked to not block the roads and hamper daily lives to celebrate the film's release.