 Leaked Photos: Vijay Deverakonda Enjoys Lunch Date With Rashmika Mandanna Days After Confirming He Is In A Relationship
According to media reports, the picture was reportedly clicked during Vijay's VD 12 shoot in Sri Lanka

IANSUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who are reportedly dating, were seen gorging on yummy delicacies as they went out for a lunch date.

Pictures, taken by a fan, from their sunny lunch date have made their way on social media adding more fuel to the already relationship rumours. Rashmika too had shared a picture of herself on social media, where she was seen indulging in a scrumptious meal.

In the image, the actress is seen wearing a blue crop-top paired with high-waisted denims. Sitting across the table was Vijay, who looked dapper in a jacket and a bucket cap. According to media reports, the picture was reportedly clicked during Vijay's VD 12 shoot in Sri Lanka.

On the work front, Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rule. The film releases on December 5. Meanwhile, Vijay is shooting for his next film with Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, tentatively titled VD 12.

Talking about "Pushpa: The Rule", the makers unveiled the trailer on November 17 in Patna, Bihar. The sequel to the film promises a high-voltage action-drama with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun at the forefront. It opens with a person in the background introducing Allu Arjun's titular character of Pushpa as the one who is not afraid of power, and has no greed for money. Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' will be released on December 5.

Last week, an eight-year-old engagement video of actress Rashmika Mandanna started doing the rounds on social media. It featured Rashmika with actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty and the "Animal" star flaunting their engagement rings. The video in question is almost eight-years-old.

It was in 2017, when the actress exchanged rings with Rakshit. According to media reports, the actress was just 21-years-old, when she got engaged to Rakshit, who was 34 at that time. It is also said that the two started dating after working on the 2016 film "Kirik Party", which marked the actress' debut in cinema. A year later, the two got engaged.

However, it was in 2018, when their love story came to an end. The two never discussed the reason behind their split. The two may have split but share a cordial relationship.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

