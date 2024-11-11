Vijay Deverakonda REACTS To His Viral Fall Video, Gives It A Funny Spin: 'Fall Hard & When You Rise...'

South star Vijay Deverakonda has finally reacted to his viral fall video by adding a dollop of humour to it on social media. Vijay fell on stairs on November 8, while promoting the song "Sahiba". The clip spread like wildfire on social media platforms. However, the actor gave it a spin and used it to promote his clothing line "RWDY".

Vijay altered the video, featuring the fall, into a transition reel. In the clip, he slips and falls but it transitions into him lying on a carpet and relishing a lollipop.

The video had "fall, falling, falling in love with my RWDY boys and girls (sic)," written on it.

"I fell & it went crazy :) That is the RWDY life. RWDYs go allout always. Irrespective of highs and lows & RWDY essentials sell out always. Lots of love. Stay RWDY," the actor referred to the fall as he captioned the post.

It further read, "I fell and it went crazy. That is the RWDY way of life. Fall hard, when you rise - fly. Fall big, when you succeed - you go again. All out. Always."

Meanwhile, Vijay has featured alongside Radhikka Madan and Jasleen Royal in a music video titled "Sahiba". He had recently talked about the song and working with the two. Vijay said, "It's been an absolute pleasure working on 'Sahiba.' Jasleen's vision and passion for music are truly inspiring. I believe this song will touch many hearts, and I'm honored to be a part of it."

"Sahiba" promises to be a timeless love song. Jasleen, known for her unique musical style and heartfelt compositions, has poured her soul into this project, creating a magnum opus that will resonate with listeners worldwide. "Sahiba" is directed by the acclaimed director Sudhanshu Saria. This is the first time Vijay Deverakonda and actress Radhikka Madan will be seen working together.

On the acting front, Vijay has Gowtam Tinnanuri's "VD 12".