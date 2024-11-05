Visuals from Salman Khan's Sikandar Set LEAKED Online; Actor Shoots With Rashmika Mandanna In Hyderabad Amid Tight Security

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan seems to be unfazed by the constant threats to his life by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as he continues to shoot for his upcoming film, Sikandar, in Hyderabad. Photos and videos from the sets have surfaced on the internet, and his co-star, Rashmika Mandanna, is also shooting along with him.

Salman is reportedly shooting in Hyderabad's iconic Falaknuma Palace. In one of the photos, a Rolls Royce can be seen parked near the sets, and it will reportedly be used in the film. Another video showed Rashmika shooting for a serious scene in the film.

While not much has been revealed about the film yet, the AR Murugadoss directorial is touted to be an action thriller.

Salman is shooting for the film in Hyderabad amid tight security, owing to the repetitive death threat by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aides. While he has not issued an official statement on the same, he had stated on Bigg Boss 18 a few weeks ago that despite all the problems in his life, he has been continuing with the shoots due to professional commitments.

On Tuesday, Salman received yet another threat message from a man claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. In the message sent to Mumbai Police Control Room, the sender, who was later identified as Vikram, asked Salman to apologise for hunting the blackbuck at the Bishnoi community's temple or pay up Rs 5 crore. On failing to do either, the sender said that the actor will face a threat to his life.

Vikram was later tracked down to Karnataka by the cops and was arrested. The Mumbai Police is now investigating his links with the Bishnoi gang.