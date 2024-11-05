'Apologise Or Pay ₹5 Crore': Salman Khan Gets Death Threat From Man Claiming To Be Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother

Salman Khan | Varinder Chawla

Seems like there is no respite for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as he has now received yet another death threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This is the third threat to the actor in a span of just 10 days.

As per initial information, the Mumbai Police Control Room received the threat message and the sender identified himself as Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. In his message, he stated that Salman must visit the Bishnoi community's temple and apologise for hunting a blackbuck or pay up Rs 5 crore.

The message further mentioned that if Salman fails to do either of the tasks, there will be a threat to his life.

The sender also claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang is "still active".

The Mumbai Police has launched an investigation to track and nab the sender.

Meanwhile, as Salman continues to fulfill his professional commitments with the shoot of his film Sikander and the reality show, Bigg Boss 18, security has been heightened around the actor, ever since the murder of NCP politician Baba Siddique in Bandra, Mumbai.

Baba Siddique, who was one of the closest friends of Salman, was shot dead on October 12 in Bandra, and later, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack. The murder sent security forces in Mumbai on high alert, and Salman has now be advised to remain surrounded by his guards and security detail at all times.

Siddique's son, Zeeshan, said in an interview that post the NCP leader's death, Salman has been having "sleepless nights" and he has been checking upon the family every day.

Meanwhile, in an interview after Baba Siddique's death, Salman's father and veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan, stated that the superstar was not even present at the spot when the blackbuck was hunted in 1998 during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hai.