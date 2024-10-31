Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Intensifies Psychological Warfare Against Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi (L) & Bollywood Actor Salman Khan (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: After failing to carry out his threat to gun down Salman Khan, the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has now launched a psychological war on the actor.

Salman has been receiving repeated threats to his life from little-known persons who appear to have been set up by the Bishnoi gang. Shooters of this gang had opened fire at the actor’s residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, on April 14 in a bid to scare him. The pressure on Salman was stepped up by shooting down Bandra politician Baba Siddique and warning that they would target anyone dealing with him. Now repeated calls are being made to police stating that the actor would be killed if he did not cough up several crores of rupees.

The situation was complicated recently with Salman’s father, Salim Khan, categorically stating that his son will not apologise for allegedly gunning down black bucks (held sacred by the Bishnoi community). Khan Senior insisted that his son did not kill the animals and hence there was no question of apology.

Salman was initially found guilty of gunning down the animals. Salim Khan's statement has deeply upset the Bishnois and the Lawrence gang, which now appears to be more determined to execute its threat.

A senior police official said the Bishnoi gang (infamously known as B-gang) was systematically trying to break down Salman’s morale and corner him. The police have beefed up his security, but the threats have drastically changed his lifestyle. He has virtually cut off all his public appearances and additional security arrangements are being made for his film shooting schedules even as Bollywood is watching helplessly.

With Baba Siddique’s murder, the political class is also reluctant to come to Salman's rescue. Bishnoi's moves are now threatening to upset several big-ticket movies with Salman in the lead, including ‘Sikandar’ in which Rashmika Mandana is paired with him for the first time. At least Rs700 crore is riding on these movies and producers are going through anxious moments.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai crime branch is still groping in the dark as far as the mastermind of the killing of Siddique is concerned. It has arrested 10 persons in connection with the sensational murder and has only been able to conclude that the B-gang had executed the killing. As reported by the FPJ, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol had accepted the ‘supari to gun down Siddique, but it is still unclear who gave the contract to him.