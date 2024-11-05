 Salman Khan Threat Message: 35-Year-Old Sender Vikram, Who Demanded ₹5 Crore, Arrested From Karnataka
On November 5, Salman Khan received yet another death threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It may be noted that it was the third threat to Salman in a span of 10 days. Reportedly, the 35-year-old sender has been identified as Vikram and he has been arrested in Karnataka. Vikram will reportedly be brought to Mumbai for further investigation

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:49 PM IST
article-image

A 35-year-old man, who threatened Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to pay Rs 5 crore, has reportedly been arrested. On Tuesday (November 5), the actor received yet another death threat, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. It may be noted that it was the third threat to Salman in a span of 10 days.

According to India Today, the sender has been identified as Vikram and he has been arrested in Karnataka. Vikram will reportedly be brought to Mumbai for further investigation in the matter.

The Mumbai Police Control Room received the threat message and the sender identified himself as Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. In his message, he stated that Salman must visit the Bishnoi community's temple and apologise for hunting a blackbuck or pay Rs 5 crore.

article-image

According to the initial information, the message further mentioned that if Salman fails to do either of the tasks, there will be a threat to his life.

Another accused arrested in Mumbai

On October 31, another man who issued death threat to Salman and demanded an extortion amount of Rs 2 crore was been arrested in Mumbai's Bandra by Worli Police. The accused was identified as Azam Mohammed Mustafa, a resident of Bandra East.

Earlier, on October 17, the Mumbai Traffic Police had received a threatening message demanding Rs 5 crore from Salman to settle a longstanding feud with Lawrence Bishnoi. It was allegedly sent by a member of Bishnoi's gang. The message warned that if Salman failed to pay, his fate would be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddique, who was murdered outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra on October 12.

Meanwhile, amid death threats, Salman continues to fulfill his professional commitments. He is currently busy with the shoot of his film Sikander and the reality show, Bigg Boss 18. As a precautionary measure, security has been heightened around Salman.

On the other hand, in an interview after Baba Siddique's death, Salman's father and veteran screenwriter, Salim Khan, stated that the superstar was not present at the spot when the blackbuck was hunted in 1998 during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hai.

