Salman Khan Astrology Predictions: Actor Will Quit Acting, To Get Into Film, TV Production Next Year

Salman Khan (Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan born on December 27, 1965 at 10.45 am at Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is an Indian actor, film producer, and television personality who predominantly works in Hindi films. Forbes had included Khan in listings of the highest-paid celebrities in the world, in 2015 and 2018, with him being the highest-ranked Indian in the latter year.

Analysis

Salman has an interesting horoscope which shows ups and downs in personal and professional life. Both will always be of a great magnitude thanks to the placement of his planets.

He is unmarried. That is due to the Sun the lord of the 7th house which signifies marriage is in the 11th house in the nakshatra of Ketu which is placed in the 12th house from the Sun. Also, the significator for marriage for males, Venus, is in the 12th house afflicted by being with Moon ahead of it and then Saturn and Rahu in the sequence. Therefore, his getting married in the future is also ruled out.

His ascendant rising is Aquarius at 10.31 degrees in the nakshatra of Rahu, which is placed in the 4th house. Rahu is the nakshatra of Rohini, whose lord Moon is placed in the 12th house. This house signifies losses. His Jupiter is weak as it is retrograde in Gemini at 1.40 degrees in the star of Mrigashira lorded by Mars in the 12th house. This is the reason that Salman Khan has not seen a super hit like his earlier films from the year 2018. All his movies were average or below average with negative reviews. He has seen quite a few box office disasters too in the last three years.

The current dasa of Salman Khan that influences his life is of Mercury which began on August 25, 2022 and it will be in operation for 17 years. Mercury is lord of the 5th and 8th house and is placed in Scorpio along with Ketu in the 10th house. It is afflicted. As a result his old karmas will come back to haunt to him.

The incident of his alleged poaching of blackbuck in 1998 has been haunting him though he was acquitted by the courts. Gang members of the Bishnoi community, which considers blackbuck as sacred, had opened fire near his house on April 14, 2024.

Salman Khan will be in center controversies and his life will always be under threat for the next few years. In astrology, the 8th house signifies obstacles, controversies, ill health, longevity, life threats, etc.

From January 21, 2025 to January 18, 2026 it will be the antar dasa of Ketu within the dasa of Mercury. Ketu is in the 10th house along with Mercury the 8th lord. The aspect of benevolent Jupiter from Taurus till May 14, 2025 will however, protect him from any danger. This period will be a lacklustre period in his profession. During this period he will quit acting and get into film production and television.

The Jupiter will transit to the sign Gemini from May 14, 2025 during which period he will have the dasa of Mercury and antar dasa of Ketu. This period from May 14, 2025 till January 18, 2026 will be critical for him professionally, health wise and his life will be under threat. From January 18, 2026 to November 18, 2028 will be the antar dasa of Venus. Even in this period from January 18, 2026 to June 1, 2026 will critical in terms of life threats, profession and health. Thereafter, from June 1, 2026 till October 31, 2026 will be a big relief as the antar dasa lord Venus whose period is running will be under the beneficial aspect of transit Jupiter from the sign Cancer.

Unfortunately, his health will not be too good from October 31, 2026. Neither will be his professional and personal life. In general, he will be see a lot of disappointments.

