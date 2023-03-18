Lawrence Bishnoi says the goal of his life is to kill Salman Khan: 'His ego is bigger than Ravana'

Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan | Photo File

It seems like actor Salman Khan isn’t safe right now, as he is getting constant death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In his recent conversation with ABP News, he stated that the main aim of his life is to kill Salman Khan.

He also stated that the entire situation will be resolved once the actor apologizes to the entire Bishnoi clan for killing blackbuck.

Here’s what Lawrence Bishnoi said

"Salman Khan needs to visit our temple in Bikaner and apologize there. One of the biggest purposes of my life now is to kill Salman Khan, and he is gone once the security is relaxed," said the gangster.

He further added, "If Salman apologises, the matter will end once and for all. Salman Khan, like Moose Wala, is arrogant. His ego is even bigger than Ravana."

It all started after Lawrence revealed that Salman Khan had killed a blackbuck, which is an insult to their community. "We don’t have any anger toward Salman Khan. He humiliated my society, and even an FIR was lodged against him, but he didn’t apologise. If he isn’t that gentle in her apology, he should be ready to handle the consequences. I won’t ask for support from anyone else," he asserted.

'Our society must forgive Salman' - Lawrence Bishnoi

The gangster demanded Salman visit their deity’s temple and beg for an apology. "His ego will be shattered sooner or later. He must come to our deity’s temple and apologize. I won’t say a word if our society forgives him."

Let us tell you, the actor, who is prepping for the release of his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has a long history of enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi. In the blackbuck killing case, one of Bishnoi's men was arrested in 2018 after threatening Salman Khan.