Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gives TV interview from jail: 10 key things he said

On March 13, ABP News aired an interview of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently lodged in Punjab's Bathinda jail.

Bishnoi spoke extensively about the Sidhu Mossewala murder case and other cases in which he was allegedly involved in a 57-minute interview. When asked how he could contact the channel from inside jail, Bishnoi said he used loopholes in the prison system to access the mobile phones.

Here are 10 things Bishnoi said in the interview:

'Was not involved in Sidhu Moosewala murder’

Bishnoi, who is accused of orchestrating the brutal murder of Moosewala in May of last year, claimed that the murder was planned by his Canada-based associate Goldy Brar and his cousin Sachin Bishnoi to avenge the deaths of Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Brar who were close to Lawrence's gang.

'System failed to act in the murders of Gurlal and Vicky'

Bishnoi accused the system of failing to act in the murders of Gurlal and Vicky.

He claimed that the Punjab Police was influenced by Moosewala and did not act in cases involving their murders.

Moosewala was shielding murderers

Bishnoi accused Moosewala of shielding the people who killed Vicky Middukhera. He said that the late singer wanted to become a don and to prove the same he had Middukhera murdered.

'Murder planning was going on for a year'

Bishnoi said the planning for the murder of Moose Wala was going on for a year and he knew about the murder plot. He further added that he told Goldie that Moose Wala is "our enemy".

'Moosewala was not a saint'

Bishnoi claimed that Sidhu Moosewala was not a saint as he is being portrayed by the media nowadays.

He said that Moosewala never spoke about drug problems, Pakistan or Khalistan.

'Moosewala had good relations with former Punjab CM Channi'

He further stated that Moosewala had good relations with former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and others. “He used his contacts to create problems for my associates,” Bishnoi said.

'Weapons used to kill Moosewala were procured from Uttar Pradesh'

In the interview, Bishnoi revealed that the weapons used to kill Moosewala were procured from Uttar Pradesh, adding that the law was not punishing them, so they did.

'Salman Khan should apologise'

Speaking about the resentment against Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Bishnoi said that the actor never apologised to Bishnoi's community.

Bishnoi said that Khan humiliated his community. A case was filed against him however he did not apologise. Bishnoi added that he should be ready to face the consequences if he does not tender an apology.

'Have anger against Salman since childhood'

Bishnoi said that there has been anger in his mind against Salman Khan since childhood. He, however, added that if his society forgives Salman he wouldn't say anything.

'Will do something for India if given a chance'

Bishnoi said that he knows that what he has done is wrong and is being punished for it, adding that he is not anti-national.

He further said that given a chance he would do something for the country.