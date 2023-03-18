After Punjab Police claimed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's interview was not possible from state jail, another one surfaces

Lawrence Bishnoi | File

On Friday, one day after Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that an interview with mobster Lawrence Bishnoi was not recorded inside any of the state's jails, another emerged.

It was run by a private news channel that had run the initial interview on March 14.

Bishnoi, who is presently being held in the high-security Bathinda jail, can be seen in the latest video wearing an orange T-shirt and with short hair and a beard.

Yadav's statement sparked criticism from opposition parties

Yadav's statement on Thursday came after the news channel aired the interview, which sparked criticism from opposition parties about the state's law and order situation.

"This is a categorical finding that this interview was not recorded in Bathinda jail or any other jail of Punjab." "This person was handed over by Rajasthan Police to the custody of Bathinda jail on March 8. He was produced in the Talwandi Sabo court on March 9 on a one-day police remand and sent back to Bathinda jail on March 10," Yadav had said.

The DGP had also said the interview might have been recorded earlier.

"In the interview, Lawrence Bishnoi is sporting a long beard and a long hairdo which is quite visible. He is wearing a yellow T-shirt. When he was brought back to Bathinda jail, he was having a short haircut and a different attire," Yadav had said.

"When his belongings were searched at the time of entry to jail, no yellow T-shirt was there. The interview does not mention his recent friction with gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria or the incident in the Goindwal jail which indicates it might have been recorded earlier," the DGP had said.

(With PTI inputs)

