Satish Kaushik Funeral: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, others pay their respects

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023
Actor Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 and the first person to arrive at his residence to pay his respects was his bestfriend, actor Anupam Kher
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Javed Akhtar, who met and celebrated Holi with Kaushik just two days ago, also reached the late actor's residence
Tanvi Azmi at Satish Kaushik's residence in Versova
Ashoke Pandit
Vikrant Massey
Boney Kapoor
Rakesh Roshan
Johnny Lever
Raza Murad
Raj Babbar
Arya Babbar
Anup Soni
