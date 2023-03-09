Satish Kaushik Funeral: Anupam Kher, Javed Akhtar, others pay their respects

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023

Actor Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9 and the first person to arrive at his residence to pay his respects was his bestfriend, actor Anupam Kher

Javed Akhtar, who met and celebrated Holi with Kaushik just two days ago, also reached the late actor's residence

Tanvi Azmi at Satish Kaushik's residence in Versova

Ashoke Pandit

Vikrant Massey

Boney Kapoor

Rakesh Roshan

Johnny Lever

Raza Murad

Raj Babbar

Arya Babbar

Anup Soni

