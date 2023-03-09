Timeline of events before Satish Kaushik's death

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023
Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, leaving the entire nation shocked
The actor suffered a massive heart attack while he was visiting a friend in Delhi
Hours before his demise, Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash hosted by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi on March 7
He even clicked a picture during the Holi party with newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
On Wednesday, Kaushik jetted off to Delhi to catch up with his friend
Reportedly, he felt uneasy at night and around 12:10 am, he called his manager complaining of breathlessness
He then asked his driver to take him to the hospital
However, he suffered a heart attack on the way at around 1 am
He was rushed to the Fortis Hospital but could not be saved by the doctors
Kaushik's mortal remains were later sent to Deendayal Hospital for postmortem
HIs final rites will be held in Mumbai on Thursday evening
