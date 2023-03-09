Rare & unseen photos of Satish Kaushik

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023

He breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday

Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika

Kaushik has starred in hundreds of films in his career spanning several decades

He has worked with the biggest names of the industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Anupam Kher, and others

Satish Kaushik had travelled to Gurugram where he suffered a massive heart attack

Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved

Satish Kaushik's mortal remains have currently been sent for postmortem

Satish Kaushik's last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Thursday evening

Thanks For Reading!

Satish Kaushik's pics with 10-year-old daughter Vanshika
Find out More