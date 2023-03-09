Rare & unseen photos of Satish Kaushik

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023
Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023
He breathed his last in the wee hours of Thursday
Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi Kaushik and daughter Vanshika
Kaushik has starred in hundreds of films in his career spanning several decades
He has worked with the biggest names of the industry including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Anupam Kher, and others
Satish Kaushik had travelled to Gurugram where he suffered a massive heart attack
Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved
Satish Kaushik's mortal remains have currently been sent for postmortem
Satish Kaushik's last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Thursday evening
