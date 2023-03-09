Satish Kaushik's pics with 10-year-old daughter Vanshika

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 09, 2023

Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023

He suffered a massive heart attack while he was visiting a friend in Gurugram

Satish Kaushik is survived by his wife Shashi and 10-year-old daughter Vanshika

Satish was one doting dad when it came to his little girl

The father-daughter duo were often seen spending quality time with each other

Satish made it a point to take time out of his busy schedule for his wife and daughter

Satish was often seen going on lunch and dinner dates and vacations with his family

Satish Kaushik's last rites will be held in Mumbai on Thursday evening

Thanks For Reading!

Rare & unseen photos of Satish Kaushik
Find out More