Lata Mangeshkar returns home after 28 days, 'humbly' bows down to each well-wisher

Today, I am back home with the blessings of Mai and Baba I have my deepest gratitude to all my well wishers all over. Your prayers and good wishes have worked and I humbly bow down to each one of you," Mangeshkar wrote on the microblogging site.

The veteran singer also expressed gratitude to the team of doctors who treated her.

"My doctors at Breach Candy have been my guardian angels and I stand in eternal gratitude to each one of them. The nursing staff has been exceptional. Your endless love and blessings are precious," she added.