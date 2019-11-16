Lata Mangeshkar's death hoax goes viral on WhatsApp

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar's health updates have created chaos among fans. Amid several media reports, fake Whatsapp messages are being circulated claiming that she has passed away.
Like in the case of most other popular celebrities, it seems Lata Didi too is now a victim of death hoax on social media. The question was also raised by columnist Shobha De who tweeted, “Tell me it isn't true. Has India lost its nightingale? @mangeshkarlata”
Others also tweeted in the last couple of days. Here are some of the reactions.
However, the latest report that can be accounted for, states that she is doing good and recovering. Lata Mangeshkar's family urged fans not to heed rumours about her health, her team has shared a new update on the veteran singer.
The 90-year-old who was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering a chest infection is now doing "much better." "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better," the singer's team said in a statement.
On Friday, her family put out a statement which read, "Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead." Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about her condition and urged people not to spread baseless rumours.
She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.
Lata, who began her career in 1942 is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards.
She is known for iconic songs "Aye mere vatan ke logon" and "Babul Pyare" among others. She has sung over 25,000 songs in over 20 Indian languages.
