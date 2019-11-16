Lata Mangeshkar's death hoax goes viral on WhatsApp

However, the latest report that can be accounted for, states that she is doing good and recovering. Lata Mangeshkar's family urged fans not to heed rumours about her health, her team has shared a new update on the veteran singer.

The 90-year-old who was admitted to hospital on Monday after suffering a chest infection is now doing "much better." "We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better," the singer's team said in a statement.

On Friday, her family put out a statement which read, "Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead." Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also tweeted about her condition and urged people not to spread baseless rumours.