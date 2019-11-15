Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Didi is doing much better

Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar, 90, was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing in the early hours of Monday.

Recently we got fresh statement from Lata ji's side and that is,"Dear Friends. We are as happy as you are to inform you that with all your prayers and best wishes, Lata didi is doing much better. Thank You for being there. God is great."

Lata Mangeshkar, admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here, is "stable and getting better", a spokesperson of the legendary singer said on Thursday.

Also in a earlier statement, her PR team said, "Lata didi is stable and getting better. Request to please do not heed to needless rumours and react. Let us all collectively pray for her long life instead."

Hospital sources said the singer is showing "some signs of improvement but it will take time for her to recover".