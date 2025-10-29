Lakshya Buys Swanky New Sports Car Worth ₹80 Lakh After Ba***ds Of Bollywood Success, Takes It For Spin On Mumbai Streets—VIDEO

Bollywood actor Lakshya, who recently impressed audiences with his stellar performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has purchased a swanky new sports car following the show’s success. On Wednesday, October 29, the actor was seen flaunting his new purchase as he took it out for a spin on the streets of Mumbai.

Lakshya Purchases New Sports Car Worth Rs 80 Lakh

Dressed in a casual avatar, Lakshya made heads turn as he drove his brand-new red MG Cyberster. Soon after the paparazzi spotted him, the actor was all smiles as he posed proudly beside his swanky new ride worth Rs 80 lakh.

Check out the video:

About Lakshya New Sports Car

Lakshya’s new car features a body design inspired by iconic models like the Ferrari 250 GTO, Ford GT40, and Aston Martin DB6. The sports car comes with a convertible roof that drops in just 10 seconds and boasts first-in-segment electric scissor doors.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Cast

The Ba***ds of Bollywood starred Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, Rohit Gill and Armaan Khera.

The series featured cameos by Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, SS Rajamouli, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Orry, Disha Patani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Badshah, Seema Sajdeh, Shalini Passi, Rajkummar Rao, among others.

Lakshya Work Front

Lakshya will be seen next in Chand Mera Dil alongside Ananya Panday. He also has Dostana 2 with Vikrant Massey in the lead.