 Laapataa Ladies Renamed As Lost Ladies For Oscars 2025 - Check Out New Poster
Laapataa Ladies starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
A Still From Laapataa Ladies | File Pic

Kiran Rao's film 'Laapataa Ladies' has been renamed 'Lost Ladies' as it heads to the international stage.

The film was earlier selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025.

To kick off their Academy Awards campaign, the makers took to their Instagram account to reveal a new poster on Tuesday.

The poster features the major characters of the film in a quirky and vibrant style, giving fans a glimpse into the playful world of 'Lost Ladies'.

article-image

A line on the poster reads, "Sometimes you have to lose your way to find yourself." Along with the poster, the team shared a message on social media, with a caption that read, "The wait is over! Presenting the official poster for Lost Ladies--a glimpse into the wild, heartfelt journey of Phool and Jaya! Huge shoutout to Jahan Singh Bakshi and Prashanth C for bringing our story to life with this stunning design. Get ready to be swept away!"

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.

article-image

It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

