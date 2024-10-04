Kiran Rao Unveils Japanese Trailer Of Laapataa Ladies On Its Release In Japan (VIDEO)

Laapataa Ladies |

After being submitted for Oscars, Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has now released in Japan. The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles. Set in rural India, the film follows the tale of two brides who are separated during a train journey, triggering a series of unexpected and complex events.

Kiran Rao took to Instagram and unveiled the Japanese trailer for the film. She captioned the post, "Auspicious day of India. Two brides with the same red veil and faces covered happen to board the same crowded train!? Laughing and crying at the prank of fate! Transforming adversity into happiness is a touching story. Do watch it in theaters."

This film earlier marked the achievement following its entry for the Oscars. Laapataa Ladies has been submitted to the Academy in the Best Foreign Film category. It was chosen as India's official entry from a list of 29 films.

In India, the film initially failed to make a mark at the box office, but upon its release on OTT, it became one of the most-watched movies online. It also won the Best Film Critics' Choice Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM).

Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banner of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions. The script of the film is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogue has been penned down by Divyanidhi Sharma. The film was released in theatres on March 1, 2024 and on Netflix on April 26.