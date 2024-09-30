 'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)
'Been A Life Changing Experience': Oscar Nominated Laapataa Ladies Fame Bhaskar Jha Thanks Kiran Rao For Life Changing Opportunity (Exclusive)

Bhaskar Jha, who was a part of Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, in an exclusive chat with the Free Press Journal calls the film a life changing opportunity. Bhaskar also calls his 'small role' a 'significant impact' in the story line of the film. Laapataa Ladies has been nominated for Oscars this year.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

Bhaskar Jha, who delivered a powerful performance as the antagonist in Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film "Laapataa Ladies", congratulated the entire team and director Kiran Rao on the film's prestigious Oscar nomination. Overjoyed by this achievement, Bhaskar acknowledged the pivotal role Kiran Rao played in his career.

Bhaskar expressed, "I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire team, especially the makers, Kiran Rao ma'am, and the writers who brilliantly crafted this compelling story, bringing forth a cinematic masterpiece that resonates with audiences worldwide.''

''The character I played in 'Laapataa Ladies' made me reach the masses as they got to relate with the character so much that with a small screen presence it left a very big impact. I'm forever grateful for the experience and lessons learned while working on such a remarkable film. Thank you, Kiran ma'am, for giving me this opportunity and believing in me - it's been a life-changing experience", he added.

Bhaskar's portrayal of an abusive husband earned him critical acclaim, and he considers this role a turning point in his career.

The Film Federation of India selected "Laapataa Ladies" as India's official entry for Oscars 2025, beating out 28 other films. Bhaskar credits the team's tireless efforts and dedication for this recognition.

