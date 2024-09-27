 After Laapataa Ladies, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Gets Screened At Supreme Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAfter Laapataa Ladies, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Gets Screened At Supreme Court

After Laapataa Ladies, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Gets Screened At Supreme Court

It was followed by an interaction between Justice Chandrachud and Chopra, along with the film's lead cast Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

A special screening of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail" was held for chief justice DY Chandrachud and other judges at the Supreme Court.

The film's screening on Wednesday was attended by the CJI, judges and over 600 officials of the Supreme Court and their families.

It was followed by an interaction between Justice Chandrachud and Chopra, along with the film's lead cast Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

Besides the film's team, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, whose life inspired the Hindi movie, and his wife, IRS Officer Shraddha Joshi, were also part of the interaction.

FPJ Shorts
'Idhar Daalna Padega Aagey Thoda': Rishabh Pant's Instruction Buys R Ashwin Wicket The Very Next Ball In Kanpur Test; Video
'Idhar Daalna Padega Aagey Thoda': Rishabh Pant's Instruction Buys R Ashwin Wicket The Very Next Ball In Kanpur Test; Video
Delhi DDA Releases Admit Cards For ASO/JSA Recruitment Exam
Delhi DDA Releases Admit Cards For ASO/JSA Recruitment Exam
Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England
Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 OUT; Check Now!
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 OUT; Check Now!

"I believe every member of our staff family will be truly inspired to encourage their sons, daughters, friends, and mentors them to lead the nation to new heights. Such films enable and inspire us to do something better every day of our lives for people around us," Chandrachud said during the interaction.

Read Also
WATCH: '12th Fail' IPS Officer Manoj Sharma & Actor Sharad Kelkar Visit Homeland Gwalior-Chambal;...
article-image

"12th Fail" was released in theatres in October 2023 and was praised for its storytelling as well as performances by actors. It is based on Anurag Pathak's bestselling novel of the same name.

The chief justice praised Chopra for the way he transformed the real-life story on the screen.

"Both Vikrant and Medha have done a brilliant job. They have fully embodied the lives and environments of their characters and made it such a part of their existence while doing the film. I could feel that. There were moments in the movie when I thought I'd need a hanky as my eyes were moist.

Read Also
'Did The Job Of Dog Walking': Manoj Sharma Recalls His Journey From Being 12th Fail To IPS Officer
article-image

"This film conveys such a strong message of hope. On behalf of the entire staff and my colleagues at the Supreme Court, I'd like to thank the team of '12th Fail' for taking the time to spend the evening with us," Chandrachud said.

Chopra said he is honoured to have screened the movie for the chief justice.

"This was one of the most pleasant evenings of my life. Because I was watching the film sitting next to a man (Justice Chandrachud) who understood everything I tried to say in the film.

Read Also
Vidhu Vinod Chopra On 12th Fail Success: 'My Wife Said Nobody Will Watch It, Asked Me To Release It...
article-image

"He made me feel that spending 5 years of my life on this film was worth it. I am grateful to all the esteemed judges and members of the Supreme Court who found time to join us. It was a magical evening," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Laapataa Ladies, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Gets Screened At Supreme Court

After Laapataa Ladies, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail Gets Screened At Supreme Court

Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas Discharged From Hospital After Car Accident, Shares Health...

Preeti Jhangiani's Husband Parvin Dabas Discharged From Hospital After Car Accident, Shares Health...

Madonna’s Stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone Passes Away At 81 After Battle With Cancer

Madonna’s Stepmother Joan Clare Ciccone Passes Away At 81 After Battle With Cancer

Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online

Doctor Odyssey OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Medical Drama Online

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Teaser: Vidya Balan Returns As Manjulika To Haunt Kartik Aaryan Aka Rooh Baba...