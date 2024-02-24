'Did The Job Of Dog Walking': Manoj Sharma Recalls His Journey From Being 12th Fail To IPS Officer

Manoj Sharma | Instagram

Mumbai, February 24: Maharashtra cadre IPS officer and inspiration of best seller "12th Fail" book, DIG CISF Dr Manoj Sharma talked about his journey from Chambal to Mumbai, overcoming odds to crack the competitive UPSC despite lacking English skills at an event in Mumbai on Saturday, February 24.

"In India, only 4 to 5 percent of the population is proficient in English, yet this small minority often leads the remaining 95% to feel inferior. This system must evolve. Encouraging regional and Hindi languages is essential for fostering inclusivity and equity,” said Dr Manoj Sharma sharing his life experience of cracking civil services amidst many struggles.

Speaking on the second day of "Ideas of India Summit", an unbelievable journey of courage and compassion played out on stage with the Chief Airport Security Officer of Aviation Security Wing at Mumbai Airport sharing his journey after failing in class 12 and numerous challenges on the road to achieve his goal of becoming an IPS officer.

Sharma Slept Alongside Beggers:

He engaged in driving a tempo to earn a living and nights spent alongside beggars. “I did the job of dog walking, for pet dog, I used to get paid Rs 400,” recalled Dr Sharma. The highly decorated police officer was honored with the prestigious President Medal for Meritorious Service on Republic Day.

The book chronicling his journey was adapted into a film "12th Fail," starring Vikrant Massey inspiring youngsters. “My struggle and the film made on my life, gave people living in villages a very important thing – hope!” said the senior IPS.

Talking about his hometown, Morena in Chambal, he said, "In the Chambal region, firearms and bandits have traditionally been symbols of strength. However, the essence of Chambal transcends the notoriety of dacoity. Historically, when India faced threats, regions like Morena and Gwalior stood at the forefront of defense.

He firmly believes that people who are honest and free from ego should unite. “They are the ones capable of changing the world,” feels the inspiring youth icon Dr Manoj Shama and added that it was time to discard the label 'dacoits' from our narrative. “The people of Chambal possess a resilient spirit; they are malleable and capable of great change. With the right guidance and intentions, they can transform positively,” asserted Dr Sharma.