IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma goes to CISF for central deputation

Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manoj Kumar Sharma has recently gone to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for central deputation. Sharma is the third IPS officer after director general of police Subodh Jaiswal and director general of police Rashmi Shukla to go on a central deputation recently. While Jaiswal had also joined CISF in January this year, Shukla, who was promoted as director general Civil Defence had gone to join Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in February.
Manoj Kumar Sharma has worked in Mumbai as deputy commissioner of police Zone 01 and had also served as additional commissioner of police West Region. Sharma was also supervising the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bandra, before the investigation was taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Sharma later went on to join Maharashtra State Security Corporation and was posted there until he left for central deputation.
