 Delhi Car Blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Chair High-Level Security Review Meet Today
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security meeting a day after a car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort killed eight and injured many. He visited the site and met victims, directing agencies to coordinate closely. Hours earlier, J&K Police busted a major JeM-linked terror module in Haryana. Delhi-NCR and several states are on high alert.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 11:14 AM IST
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting at Kartavya Bhawan at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a day after the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station area.

About The Meeting

The meeting will be attended by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General (DG) Sadanand Vasant Date, while the Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat will join virtually.

Earlier on Monday night, HM Shah visited the charred remains of the car explosion near Red Fort and personally met the injured at Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital, pledging an exhaustive investigation into the blast that killed eight and wounded over a dozen.

Arriving at the blast site near Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station around 9:45 p.m., HM Shah inspected the wreckage of the car, now a twisted metal shell surrounded by forensic markers.

He interacted with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA officials on the ground before proceeding to LNJP Hospital, where he spent nearly 30 minutes with victims, including a 12-year-old boy with burn injuries and a taxi driver whose vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

Security has been ramped up across Delhi-NCR, with NSG commandos deployed at key installations.

HM Shah directed the NIA, IB, and Delhi Police Special Cell to work in tandem, vowing, "No stone will be left unturned."

High alerts have been issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, with security around crowded public places and religious sites enhanced.

