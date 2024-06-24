WATCH: '12th Fail' IPS Officer Manoj Sharma & Actor Sharad Kelkar Visit Homeland Gwalior-Chambal; Praise Airport, Scindia Stadium

(left) Sharad Kelkar (right) IPS Manoj Sharma |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two notable personalities, a filmmaker and an administrative service officer, from the Gwalior-Chambal region, arrived here on Monday afternoon. IPS officer Manoj Sharma, the inspiration behind superhit movie "12th Fail" and Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar reached the Gwalior airport on Monday from Mumbai.

They mentioned that outsiders unfairly tarnish the reputation of the region (Chambal, which is infamous for dacoits), whereas in reality, people from Gwalior-Chambal are honest, hardworking, and artistic.

Read Also MP CM Mohan Yadav Adorns Tribal Attire To Pay Tribute To Rani Durgavati Memorial On Her 461st...

Talking to the press on arrival, IPS officer Manoj Sharma, who is stationed with the Mumbai Police, expressed his admiration for Gwalior's development. "Whether it's the newly-inaugurated Scindia cricket stadium or the airport, both are unique in their own right," he said. He noted that there are immense possibilities for development in the region and expressed happiness that Gwalior is continuously progressing in this direction.

Actor Sharad Kelkar highlighted the importance of education, pointing out that IPS officer Manoj Sharma is a testament to its value. He shared that during their flight from Mumbai to Gwalior, people on the plane were eager to take selfies and get autographs from Manoj Sharma. It is noteworthy that Manoj Sharma is from Morena district, while Sharad Kelkar hails from Gwalior and has made a significant name for himself in television and the film industry.