MP CM Mohan Yadav Adorns Tribal Attire To Pay Tribute To Rani Durgavati Memorial On Her 461st Martyrdom Day (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the memorial of Rani Durgavati on the occasion of her 461st martyrdom anniversary on Monday and paid floral tributes to the revered tribal queen. He also planted a sapling, symbolising growth and respect for the environment. Wearing a traditional tribal turban, he joined the artists performing the Saila dance, celebrating their cultural heritage.

A video of the Chief Minister has surfaced on social media platform X (Twitter).

Watch the video here:

#Watch | CM Mohan Yadav adorns tribal turban, pay tributes to Rani Durgavati on the occasion of her 461st martyrdom anniversary in Jabalpur#CMMohanYadav #RaniDurgavati #MartyrdomAnniversary #TributeToRaniDurgavati pic.twitter.com/EezyOh2XPS — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) June 24, 2024

"Five hundred years ago, a brave woman was born who brought honour to India," remarked Chief Minister Yadav, commemorating Rani Durgavati on her 461st martyrdom day, a day observed as her birth centenary across the state.

He hailed Rani Durgavati as a pride of society, noting her fierce resistance against the British and her contributions to water conservation through the creation of numerous water sources. "This is the place where she achieved martyrdom while fighting valiantly, and today we bow to her memory."

Chief Minister Yadav highlighted that the first cabinet meeting in Madhya Pradesh was held in Jabalpur in her honor. He emphasised that all water sources in the Gondwana kingdom were established by Rani Durgavati, underscoring her lasting legacy in the region.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Prahlad Patel also visited the memorial and paid homage by laying floral tributes. "We are here today to pay our respects to her remarkable courage," Minister Patel remarked at the ceremony, emphasising her pivotal role in shaping the region's history.