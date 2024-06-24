 MP: Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel Pays Tribute To Rani Durgavati On Her 461st Martyrdom Anniversary In Jabalpur
HomeBhopalMP: Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel Pays Tribute To Rani Durgavati On Her 461st Martyrdom Anniversary In Jabalpur

Rani Durgavati, celebrated across the state on her birth centenary, is revered for her significant contributions to society.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Rani Durgavati's 461st martyrdom anniversary, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Prahlad Patel paid homage by laying floral tributes at her memorial in Jabalpur on Monday.

article-image

"We are here today to pay our respects to her remarkable courage," Minister Patel remarked at the ceremony, emphasizing her pivotal role in shaping the region's history.

Rani Durgavati, celebrated across the state on her birth centenary, is revered for her significant contributions to society. Known for her valorous resistance against the British, she remains a symbol of bravery and sacrifice.

article-image

Rani Durgavati's legacy extends beyond her military exploits. Under her rule in the Gondwana Kingdom, many of the region's water resources were developed, leaving a lasting impact on the community.

