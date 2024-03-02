 Laapataa Ladies Box Office Collection Day 1: Kiran Rao's Film Collects ₹1.02 Crore Globally
Laapataa Ladies stars Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav and Ravi Kishan.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 06:14 PM IST
Kiran Rao's latest directorial effort "Laapataa Ladies" has grossed Rs 1.70 crore globally at the box office on the opening day, the makers said on Saturday.

The Hindi satire is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Rao's Kindling Productions. Shot in a Madhya Pradesh village, "Laapataa Ladies" is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey.

Starring Pratibha Ratna, Nitanshi Goel and Sparsh Shrivastav with Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role, the film opened to good reviews from critics upon its release on Friday.

Aamir Khan Productions shared the movie's first-day box office figures on its official X page. "Numbers are in and people are loving it! Aap kab dekhne jaa rahe hai #LaapataaLadies?" read the post, stating the film had raised Rs 1.70 crore in gross box office collection worldwide and Rs 1.02 crore net in India.

The script of "Laapataa Ladies" is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma is credited for additional dialogues of the film.

"Laapataa Ladies" is produced by Rao, Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film marks Rao's return to direction after her 2011 debut "Dhobi Ghat".

